Mahesh Babu's Five Most Acclaimed Songs From His Blockbuster Hit Movies

Mahesh Babu is one of the most acclaimed and sought after actors in the Telugu film Industry. Not only is he a proficient actor but he is also a well-known producer who has worked tirelessly to improve the Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu's films are often massive super hits and are loved by both his fans and critics alike. Not only are his movies known for their action and plot but they are also popular for their brilliant music. Here are five of the best songs from the popular Telugu actor's hit films.

Top five songs from Mahesh Babu's films

Padara Padara

Padara Padara is one of Mahesh Babu's most popular songs. The song featured in the film Maharshi and starred Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the music video. Padara Padara has great music and lyrics that will make you feel the love in the air. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and the music was given by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics were penned down by Shree Mani.

Boom Boom

Boom Boom is another massively popular song from Mahesh Babu's movie, Spyder. The song was penned down by Rama Jogayya Shastry while the music was given by Harris Jayaraj. The song was sung by artist Nikhita Gandhi, with Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh starring in the music video.

Vacchindi Kada Avakasam

Vacchindi Kada Avakasam is one of the best songs from Mahesh Babu's film Brahmotsavam. While the movie itself was not a success, the song was highly praised and loved by fans of the actor. Vacchindi Kada Avakasam was sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, while Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry wrote down the lyrics for the track. Mickey J Meyer was the music director the song.

Charuseela

Charuseela was an amazing duet sung by Yazin Nizar and Devi Sri Prasad. The song featured in the movie Srimanthudu and featured Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the music video. Devi Sri Prasad also worked to give the music for the song and she also helped pen down the lyrics alongside Ramajogayya Sastry.

Piliche

Piliche is a song from the movie Khaleja. The song was loved by fans for its memorable tunes and lyrics. The artists who provided their voice talents for the song were Vedala Hemachandra and Shweta Mohan. The lyrics for the song were penned down by Sirivennela Sitaramasastri.

