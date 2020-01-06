The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mahesh Babu's First Film Of 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru's Trailer Out; Watch It Here

Others

Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru released its trailer on Sunday. Read ahead to know more about the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu

Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru released its trailer on Sunday. As soon as the video opens, it is seen that Rashmika Mandanna’s prayers are being answered. According to the trailer, the actor will be seen playing a variation of Kollywood’s popular archetype heroine Loosu Ponnu. Whenever the actor looks at her, she is known to do bizarre things.

Read Mahesh Babu Shares 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Song Promo; Says, 'it Is NOT An Item Song'

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer out

In the trailer, Rashmika is seen praying for a cute, sweet and handsome boyfriend which looks like her everyday conversation with God. Soon, she bumps into Mahesh Babu at a railway station and is seen drooling over him. This turns out to be a one-sided romance when the hero does not seem interested in romance but, the heroine is not ready to quit.

Read Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Wraps Up The Shoot, Anil Ravipudi Shares Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Further in the trailer, the heroine is seen taking the support of her family members and her friends to make the hero fall in love with her. All of this happens inside a moving train which soon reaches the destination. After a series of comedy scenes, the trailer moves to an action sequence clockwise. A new character Vijaysanthi is introduced in the film and with the support of Mahesh Babu, they take down an army of goons who are quintessential Telugu villains. The villain is played by Prakash Raj.

Read Mahesh Babu Vs Allu Arjun Will Be On Of The Biggest Box Office Clashes In January 2020

The entire film looks like a hero-centric film focused on Mahesh Babu. According to the trailer, the film starts on a funny note with comic characters but it looks like the film is action-packed. The movie also stars Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore. The film will be produced under the banner of AK Entertainments banner and the film is slated to release on January 11, 2020.

Read Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNU ATTACK: OWAISI SLAMS DELHI COPS
JUTA, FEDCUTA CONDEMN JNU ATTACK
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
AWKWAFINA'S HISTORIC WIN
SARA TURNS INTO A ‘JALPARI’