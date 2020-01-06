Mahesh Babu's First Film Of 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru's Trailer Out; Watch It Here

Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru released its trailer on Sunday. As soon as the video opens, it is seen that Rashmika Mandanna’s prayers are being answered. According to the trailer, the actor will be seen playing a variation of Kollywood’s popular archetype heroine Loosu Ponnu. Whenever the actor looks at her, she is known to do bizarre things.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer out

In the trailer, Rashmika is seen praying for a cute, sweet and handsome boyfriend which looks like her everyday conversation with God. Soon, she bumps into Mahesh Babu at a railway station and is seen drooling over him. This turns out to be a one-sided romance when the hero does not seem interested in romance but, the heroine is not ready to quit.

Further in the trailer, the heroine is seen taking the support of her family members and her friends to make the hero fall in love with her. All of this happens inside a moving train which soon reaches the destination. After a series of comedy scenes, the trailer moves to an action sequence clockwise. A new character Vijaysanthi is introduced in the film and with the support of Mahesh Babu, they take down an army of goons who are quintessential Telugu villains. The villain is played by Prakash Raj.

The entire film looks like a hero-centric film focused on Mahesh Babu. According to the trailer, the film starts on a funny note with comic characters but it looks like the film is action-packed. The movie also stars Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore. The film will be produced under the banner of AK Entertainments banner and the film is slated to release on January 11, 2020.

