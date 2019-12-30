Mahesh Babu Shares 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Song Promo; Says, 'it Is NOT An Item Song'

Superstar of Tollywood Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial will be a family entertainer. Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the character of Major Ajay Krishna. To drum up the excitement of the audience and fans, the makers recently, on December 28, 2019, released the promo video of a party song from the film titled Daang Daang. While sharing a still from the song, Mahesh Babu promised that the audience that it is a party song and not an item number. The song is picturised on Mahesh and Tamannah Bhatia. Watch the promo below:

In the one-minute-twenty-seven-second teaser, the duo is grooving in a party mood. A bunch of dancers in the back is seen in camouflage pants. The bilingual song is penned and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Whereas, music director Devi Sri Prasad looked after the composition of the song. The song is vocalised in Hindi and Telugu. Fans of Mahesh Babu in the comments section poured their love, while, others praised their chemistry.

Sarileru Neekevvaru cast and other details:

The family drama is slated to release on January 11, 2020. The star cast of the film includes Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and Satya Dev in the lead roles. The plot of the film is based on the life of a tough army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced under the banner of AK Entertainments, along with Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The teaser and songs of the film are out. The action-entertainer will clash with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which is releasing on January 12, 2020.

