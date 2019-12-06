Kajol's Most Appreciated Roles That Are Still Fresh In The Minds Of Audience

Kajol is one of the most popular and versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the movie, she is seen essaying the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. The trailer of the movie was highly appreciated by the audience and received many positive comments. In the movie, Kajol will be seen in a never seen before avatar. Kajol's work has also been highly appreciated by the fans in her classic movies that are still being enjoyed by the fans.

Kajol's look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Here are the classic hits featuring Kajol

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The movie released in 1995, featured Kajol alongside Shah Rukh Khan as Raj. The movie featured Kajol in the role of Simran who is raised by a strict conservative father Baldev Singh played by Amrish Puri. The movie takes an interesting turn when Simran falls in love with Raj. The movie was loved by the audience and is still considered to be one of Kajol's most appreciated performances. The movie still during the matinee show at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The fans could not stop themselves from falling in love with Kajol's character Anjali. In the movie, Kajol is seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan as well as Rani Mukerji. The movie was a love triangle between Anjali, Rahul and Tina. The movie also features Sana Saeed who is portraying the role of Rahul's daughter and is all set to reunite Rahul and Anjali. This 1998 release was directed by Karan Johar under his respective banner Dharma Productions.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... also known as K3G released in 2001 and is one of the funniest yet the most hard-hitting performances portrayed by Kajol. The movie also features Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan in the pivotal roles. Even after 18 years, the movie is still treasured by its audience.

