Mahesh Bhatt To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has declared that Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned by the Mumbai Police in its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He has emphasized that the veteran director will have to testify before the police as part of its investigation into the possible reasons for Sushant's suicide. The statement from the state government comes after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made sensational claims in a Republic TV interview recently and held Mahesh Bhatt and few others accountable in causing distress to Sushant Singh Rajput by intimidating him with their power in the film industry.

Further, filmmaker Karan Johar's manager has also been summoned, and Deshmukh said that Johar himself may be called in if required, and added that the probe will find out if there is groupism that causes ostracisation of people in the film industry, as alleged by Kangana.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. Kangana claimed that production houses YRF and Dharma worked in sync not to kill, but to see him fall. She also questioned his involvement in Sushant's relationship with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Kangana said, " Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to counsel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life? 'You are not drifting but drowning, like Parveen Babi', Bhatt's AD said that." In an explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know', Kangana later also added, "What was Mahesh Bhatt doing between Rhea and him? Everyone wants to know. Why is Mumbai Police not calling Mahesh Bhatt for questioning?"

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

