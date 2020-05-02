'Kapil Sharma Helping Me To Enjoy Quarantined,' Says 'FIR' Actress Mahika Sharma 

F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma credited actor and famous comedian Kapil Sharma for helping her to enjoy quarantine time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The former Miss Teen Northeast who is stranded in the United Kingdom expressed her gratitude to Kapil Sharma for the amazing laughter show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

READ | Kapil Sharma's lockdown: Here is everything the comedian has done this past week

Mahika praised Kapil Sharma for taking the entertainment industry to new heights with his energetic and positive vibes. She also said that she would love to share the screen with the comedian if given a chance in the future.

"I'm thankful to Kapil Sharma, for creating such a beautiful laughter show. I'm enjoying my quarantine time watching them. I feel fresh and relaxed. He is such a talent house. I wish would date him someday if his wife doesn't mind (laughs) but if given a chance would love to work with him someday," Mahika Sharma said.

READ | Kapil Sharma's Twitter banter to Abhishek's 'joke' remark; events of 'this day, that year'

"Kapil Sharma is full of energy," Mahika

The actor further said: "Kapil Sharma is full of energy and positive vibes. He should be credited to take television to new heights. I believe he is a big competition for many stars in India."

She earlier featured in television shows like "F.I.R" and in few movies.

READ | Pooja Hegde’s appearances on the famous talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

READ | Rishi Kapoor's death: Kapil Sharma pays tribute with a heartwarming message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.