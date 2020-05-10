'FIR' Actor Mahika Sharma Speaks With Her Mother After Two Years While Quarantining In UK

'FIR' fame actor Mahika Sharma, who had not talked to her mother for years because of some misunderstanding, finally got a call from her while she is stuck in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, Mahika got a call from her mother when she found out that her daughter was stuck in the United Kingdom and was not able to return to India because of the travel restrictions imposed by both the governments.

Mahika, while speaking to an entertainment portal, said that she finally got in touch with her mother after two years and the situation between the two has improved. The actor added that she can't believe that the coronavirus crisis actually helped her get back with her mom.

As per reports, Mahika said that her mother had broken all ties with her and blocked her on all mediums after she thought she was dating an adult film star. Mahika further added that it was just a misunderstanding and had clarified to her mother that she was just doing a film with him. The FIR actor said that she tried to make her mother understand but it didn't work. However, things have reportedly improved now.

Mahika's career

Mahika Sharma took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was doing a film with adult film star Danny D. The two were reportedly cast together in a film titled The Modern Culture back in 2018 following which Mahika's mother broke all ties with her. The film, however, is yet to see the light of day.

Mahika had won a beauty pageant, becoming the Miss Teen Northeast, and has also appeared in several Indian television serials. Mahika has also done some Bollywood movies like Mardaani and Chalo Dilli among others.

