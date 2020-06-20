'Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Fighter, Did Not Have Any Enemies': Mahika Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been hard for his friends from the film industry. Tributes are still pouring in for the late actor, who passed away on June 14, 2020, with many of them taking their time to open up on their feelings. Actor Mahika Sharma too was left in shock after hearing the news.

Mahika Sharma on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Mahika recalled her memories with Sushant in a recent interview with a media publication. The actor recalled their special moments last year, and remembered how he always brought a smile on her face.

Mahika said that she has known Sushant for a long time, having spent many occasions with him. She said that he always made her feel special by wishing her on birthdays and festivals. Mahika recalled having a 'good time' with him last year and they were not in contact since then.

Mahika, who has worked in films like Mardaani and TV show FIR, said that the late actor was full of positivity and never got into tiffs. She added that he believed in karma and always spoke about it.

Mahika stated that Sushant never had any enemies and stayed away from arguments. She claimed that he loved to enjoy with everyone and was a jolly person.

Mahika is still finding it hard to come to terms with his demise, more so with the manner in which the incident played out. She said that the fact that he died of suicidie was 'hurting', since she believed that he was a fighter.

The former Miss Teen NorthEast Star sent a message to the youngsters and those battling tough times to not lose hope and think about their loved ones.

Mahika urged people to not take 'such steps of killing themselves', adding that people will grieve only for 1-2 months. She said that parents are the only ones to deal with the loss, and for parent's sake, one should fight their battles.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on Sunday, and his post-mortem confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day and his family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death, amid reports that he was ‘boycotted’ by some major production houses.

