From Sonu's 'Maa' To Sonu's Grandfather, Know The Net Worth Of 'Natkhat' Cast; Details

Natkhat is a short film starring Vidya Balan in the lead. The story is about the relationship of a doting mother who tries to correct the course of her child through her bedtime stories that she tells her child. The film has been directed by Shaan Vyas and written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas. The show has been well received by fans and critics alike and has been highly rated on IMDb. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film which includes Raj Arjun, Patel Aruaraj and Vidya Balan.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is a famous actor in the Bollywood industry. Vidya Balan had made her acting debut from a sitcom Hum Paanch in the year 1995. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Parineeta in the year 2005 and gained fame from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Vidya Balan’s acting career spans over 17 years and is popularly remembered for her roles in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani among others.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Vidya Balan is $15 million. This is around Rs 113 crores. The actor earns money through brand endorsements, attending events and ceremonies.

Raj Arjun as Sonu’s father

Raj Arjun is a popular actor and has worked in films like Raees, Secret Superstar and Kaalo among other works. The actor has portrayed the character of Sonu’s father in Natkhat and was received well by fans. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 50 lakhs.

Read Also | Veteran Actors Ashok Saraf & Wife Nivedita Saraf's Combined Net Worth

Sanika Patel as Sonu

Sanika Patel has portrayed the character of Sonu in the film. The film revolved around the character of Sonu and how his mother tries to teach him about gender equality. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the Sanika is unknown and under observation.

Read Also | Neha Kakkar's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'Wah Wah Wah'; Details Inside

Atul Tiwari as Sonu’s grandmother

Atul Tiwari is another very popular actor in the entertainment industry. He is known for having worked on projects like 3 Idiots, Mission Kashmir, Dasavvatharam among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is Rs 2 crores. He has portrayed the character of Sonu’s grandfather in the short film.

Read Also | | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Star Ronit Roy's Net Worth As He Rose To Become India's 'Mihir'

Read Also | Flipkart Sale June 8: Four Mobile Deals You May Want To Get Your Hands On!

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Vidya Balan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.