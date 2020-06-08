Mahesh Babu's Sister Manjula Reveals Dreams Of Becoming An Actor Were Shattered By Family

Mahesh Babu’s sister and superstar Krishna’s daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni launched her YouTube channel on Monday, June 8, on which she made some revelations about her life. Ghattamaneni revealed that growing up, she was suffering from depression due to her broken dreams. She also talked about how she coped up with everything and her wish to share her story with people.

Manjula took to her social media handle where she revealed that she is launching her own YouTube channel and her own website. She said that she could not hide her excitement and therefore, wanted to remind her followers to check out her YouTube channel and website. In her first video, she revealed how she turned towards meditative practices and self-growth techniques.

In her first video, Manjula briefed her viewers with the story of her life. She revealed in that video that at a young age, she went into a deep depression once. Opening up about it, she said,

“I had a dream of becoming an actor. Fans didn’t want me to act as they respected my dad so much that they couldn’t accept his daughter to be romancing and running around trees with other heroes. Not just the fans but also the rest of my family, relatives, and society – no one could accept me becoming an actress. I felt victimized and could not accept it.”

Talking about her life further, she revealed that after that she resorted to meditation. She started meditating regularly which helped her become a balanced person. Talking about her meditation practice, she said,

“I have invested 30 years of my life in self-development. On this journey of self-development, I met Masters and teachers who taught me great truths about life. I meditated for 20 years and completed more than 10,000 hours of meditation.”

Through her Youtube channel, Manjula would be sharing strategies, tools, concepts and resources to improve the quality of life. Manjula further said that she was very excited to share those secrets with her viewers. She further said that meditation and self-development helped her be more grateful towards life.

On another note, Manjula Ghattamaneni is an Indian film producer and actor who has worked in Telugu cinema. She has produced films like Pokiri and Ye Maya Chesave. Her movies have starred big names like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu among others.

