Masaba Masaba's BTS Video Surfaces Online; Enthusiastic Fans Demand 'season 2'

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta’s recently released Netflix series Masaba Masaba has created quite a stir online. Giving fans a sneak peek into the designer’s show, Netflix India, took to their Instagram account to share behind the scenes video of her web series. From shooting to the cast’s interviews about the show which is based on Masaba Gupta’s life, the video covers it all.

Masaba Gupta’s series’ BTS video

The video begins with Masaba expressing that Masaba Masaba has a completely different narrative which is very diverse from what people assume it to be. She adds that the new show isn’t a ‘heavy reality’ series. On the contrary, Masaba Masaba is a slice into the designer and her mother Neena Gupta’s life. She further went on to reveal that the show aptly showcases how the duo is living their life as an individual and a woman.

However, the imagery and production are done in a very ‘soft light’ and ‘humorous and charming’ way. Mother Neena Gupta can be seen explaining her discomfort towards a few scenes from the series as it could easily have misinterpreted by the viewers. From fun to filming, take a look at Masaba Masaba’s BTS video here:

Netizens demand ‘Season 2’

After minting praise and congratulations on the show, now netizens were seen lauding the BTS video. While one of the viewers essayed that they have binged-watched all the episodes, another curious user wanted to know if there will be a ‘Season 2’ stored in for fans. From heart to fire emoticons, the BTS video post was flooded with fans’ tremendous love. Check it out here:

About the show Masaba Masaba

The recently released Netflix show Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta’ life. Released on August 28, the show revolves around her fashion label called House of Masaba. Helmed by Sonam Nair, the series was bankrolled under the banner of Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films. Featuring mother Neena and her family, the show is a fictionalised version of everything that has happened in the fashion maven’s life.

