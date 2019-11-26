Priyanka Chopra Says, She Will Never Dare To Sing A Duet With Nick Jonas; Know Why

In addition to acting in films, Priyanka Chopra, who has become an international icon, has also sung many songs. Priyanka has a melodious voice and has collaborated with international singers like Pitbull. However, the star recently revealed that she will never sing along with her husband, Nick Jonas, who is an international singer and has been a pop idol since his early teenage years.

Priyanka Chopra says she will never dare to sing a duet with Nick Jonas

Read: Priyanka Chopra Meets Kriti Sanon: When Kashi Bai Met Parvati Bai

Fans have been excited to know if the couple is planning to record a duet together since Priyanka and Nick featured in the Jonas Brothers ' Sucker music video. Although she appeared in her husband Nick's music video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas did not sing in it. In an interview with a talk show host, the star revealed that she enjoys music, but she has not studied music and has no deep understanding of it. So she'd never dare to sing with Nick. She also continued to say that Nick is an outstanding talent.

Read: Nick Jonas Shares A Note That Begins With, 'I’m Gonna Tell My Kids'; Priyanka Chopra Likes

Priyanka further stated that the pop singer does a special' every morning ' show for her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she doesn't have to turn on the radio every morning when she wakes up because Nick plays the piano and sings to her.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was previously seen in The Sky Is Pink. Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf were the other leads in this film. The film received a lot of positive response from reviewers. Later, Disney roped in real-life sisters Priyanka Chorpa Jonas and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Elsa and Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of its much-awaited film "Frozen 2".

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Heel Game Is On-point And These Images Are Proof!

Read: Body Modification Claim On Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra's 'Frozen 2' Video Triggers Debate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.