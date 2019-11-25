Nick Jonas Shares A Note That Begins With, 'I’m Gonna Tell My Kids'; Priyanka Chopra Likes

With 'Gonna tell my kids' memes flooding the Internet for all the laughs, singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas gave it an emotional twist. Penning a note for his future kids, Nick shared a picture of his from one of the concerts and wrote that he is proud to be back with his brothers and the band. Priyanka Chopra liked her husband's post.

Body Modification claim on Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra's 'Frozen 2' video triggers debate

He wrote: "I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally. He never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the worlds greatest fans every night doing what he loves. Thank you to everyone who continues to makes this story so much sweeter every day. May the happiness continue. #happinessbeginstour"

Priyanka Chopra meets Kriti Sanon: When Kashi Bai met Parvati Bai

Priyanka talks about having kids

Talking to a popular magazine, Priyanka Chopra said, “It’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that." In another interview, Chopra specified why she wants children. She said: "I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.'" And later in an interview with Vogue magazine, Priyanka said, “buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.” The 'Sky is Pink' actress also revealed that she will raise her family in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra grooves on 'Ghungroo' track with Vaani Kapoor; Watch video

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & others party together, million-dollar pic surfaces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.