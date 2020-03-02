Sobhita Dhulipala All Set To Reunite With Sasi Kiran Tikka For 'Major'

Sobhita Dhulipala will team up with Sasi Kiran Tikka for his next movie, Major. The movie is based on the life of NSG (National Security Guards) Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan passed away while he was trying to save some hostages inside the Taj Mahal Hotel during the 26/11 attacks. Take a look at some more details about the film and Sobhita Dhulipala's excitement to reunite with Sasi Kiran Tikka once more.

Sobhita Dhulipala reunites with her Goodachari team

The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi at the same time. Sobhita Dhulipala also talked about her character in the movie Major and that she is excited to be a part of the upcoming film. The movie will be directed by Sasi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu. Sobhita will be seen alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming movie. Director Sasi Kiran also expressed that he is happy to collaborate with the actor again after their super hit film Goodachari. He also talked about the Hindi version of the film and said that it is a challenge for the team.

It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it. 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/YEipw3sPnD — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 2, 2020

The lead actor of the film Adivi Sesh talked about his friendship with Sobhita and Sasi Kiran Tikka. He seemed to be excited to be a part of the upcoming film. Sobhita also mentioned that her character in the film is extremely honest. The release date of the movie is not yet decided; however, it has been confirmed that the movie will release in 2020. Fans are already excited to see the actors back after their last collaboration and they expect the upcoming movie Major to be a great hit.

