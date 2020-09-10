'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' Song: Makers To Rewrite Lyrics To Avoid Legal Repercussions?

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi song from Khaali Peeli received mixed reviews from the audience. Netizens slammed the song for its controversial lyrics. Reportedly, the makers of the song are planning to re-write the lyrics of Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi, as Beyonce trademarked her name ten years ago, barring it from using her name commercially.

A report published by Mid-day stated that the team of Khaali Peeli did not get legal permission from Beyonce to use her name in the song. The team may likely re-write the lyrics of the song to avoid legal repercussions. A source from the production house revealed to the site that in a pre-emptive move, the makers of Khaali Peeli are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. The source further stated that a final call will be taken this week and added that with the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyonce, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter's Birthday Wishes For Sister-in-law Mira Rajput Is Just Beautiful

Also Read | Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter match footsteps on 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' song; watch

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli recently released Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi song on September 7. In no time, netizens pointed out the lyrics of the song- "Tujhe Dekhke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" for its racial undertone. Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi song hit 689K dislikes within two days of its release. The track is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and is voiced by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan.

Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi video:

Also Read | Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song gets 1.9 lakh+ dislikes within a day of Khaali Peeli song release

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film. Ananya Panday will essay the role of a dancer who steals some money and jewellery in the night and escapes with Ishaan in a taxi numbered 6969. As the duo plans to run away from the city, they are surrounded by the police. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, under the banner of Zee Studios. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan.

Also Read | 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song' Released; Netizens Call Out Ananya-Ishaan's Song For 'racism'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.