'Makes You Feel Small': Priyanka Chopra On Not Sharing Bitter Experiences In Bollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra who has shared several moments of her life in her latest released memoir Unfinished recently revealed the reasons behind staying quiet about her early career experiences for so long. In her book, the actress shared some bitter incidents for example, when a director asked her to show her undergarments in a song, etc. During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared the reason behind staying silent for so long.

Priyanka Chopra about not opening up her personal experiences

Sharing her thoughts on the same, The Sky is Pink actress said that she remained quiet because she believed that the amount of time she has walked away or turned down the offers, the directors did not feel that the artists are bringing something unique to the table. She further mentioned that the filmmakers saw him as an "object for titillation". This thinking of the filmmakers made Priyanka feel small. She shared that then she did do anything about it because she had to work within the system.

Explaining further, Priyanka said that she had insecurities then and was scared too as she was making a career at that point. She did not want things to get ruin or taken away from her if she opens her mouth or speaks about it. In Unfinished, Priyanka wrote about having an unpleasant meeting with the very first filmmaker she met after winning the Miss World crown in 2000. The director had asked the Fashion actress to ‘twirl’ for him and then suggested that she needed to get her proportions ‘fixed’ if she wanted to be an actor. “He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt,” she wrote.

The other incident took place on the sets of a film Priyanka had signed. She was supposed to shoot for a sensual song and the director, while giving the stylist a brief about her look, emphasized that ‘panties should be seen. She felt demeaned by his tone and quit the film the next day.

