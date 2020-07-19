Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju': Here's What Went Into The Making Of 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' Song

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is one of the memorable films that received widespread attention from the fans and critics. The movie received immense popularity for a number of factors including the songs. Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is one such song from the film that received praises for its lyrics, pictorial representation and other reasons.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. Composed by Vikram Montrose, Ranbir Kapoor's Kar Har Maidaan Fateh has the longest run time of 5:11 minutes amongst all the songs from the film. The song has bagged a stupendous response on YouTube of over 111 million views. Kar Har Maidaan Fateh marks to be the second single from the movie. Having said that, here is what went into the making of Ranbir Kapoor's Kar Har Maidaan Fateh.

Making of 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' song

The director, Rajkumar Hirani shared that they wanted a coastal location like Capetown. Ranbir Kapoor shared the extreme weathers of hot, winds, sandstorm while shooting the song. The director also shared about taking a shot from Lion's Head, located in Capetown that captures the entire coast. Ranbir Kapoor's Kar Har Maidaan Fateh showcases scenic locations of the coast as well high mountains.

The director shared the challenges of they faced like carrying equipment, unavailability of changing-rooms, washrooms while shooting on the hilly regions. The clip also showcases the fun the crew members and actors have on the sets. Rajkumar Hirani also shared that they were unaware of Ranbir Kapoor's fear of heights as Kapoor haḍ to stand on a rock placed in the hilly regions and do a pose.

Sanju, the 2018 film features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role along with Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The biographical film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time and also bagged awards and accolades for various attributes. The film went on to become successful for various factors including the direction, the cinematography, songs, Ranbir Kapoor's performance and others. Shekhar Astitva, who penned the lyrics of the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh was nominated Filmfare Award. Sukhwinder Singh, the singer of Kar Har Maidaan Fateh was nominated for the IIFA Awards.

