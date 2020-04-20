Ranbir Kapoor Has Worked With Several Iconic Actors Over The Years; See List

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. He has been working in the industry for over a decade now. He has time and again impressed his fans with his outstanding performances ever since his debut in the year 2007. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju in 2018 and will next be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. He has worked with some iconic Bollywood factors throughout his acting career. From Aishwarya Rai to Madhuri Dixit, here are some of the most revered actors Ranbir Kapoor has worked with.

Ranbir Kapoor has worked with the following iconic stars:

With Madhuri Dixit in Bucket List (2018)

Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance in the 2018 flick, Bucket List helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The actor played himself in Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film. The movie features Radhakrishn star Sumedh Mudgalkar, Sumeet Raghavan, Vandana Gupte, Renuka Shahane, Madhuri Dixit in prominent roles and Ranbir in a blink and miss appearance.

With Aishwarya Rai in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the journey of two people named Alizeh and Ayan, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma respectively, who discover their love for each other. This is also the very first movie where Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with Aishwarya Rai, who appears in a prominent role. Critics praised Ranbir's chemistry with Aishwarya Rai in the film.

With Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others

Ranbir Kapoor has worked with Deepika Padukone in several movies. Fans love watching Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry. They first collaborated for Bachna Ae Haseeno. They are also a part of several other projects including Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

