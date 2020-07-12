Arjun Kapoor's 'Tevar': Making Of The Characters Pintoo And Radhika

Tevar stars Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It also marks a special appearance of Shruti Haasan in a peppy song. The action movie is an official remake of the Telugu flick Okkadu featuring Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla. The Amit Sharma-directorial revolves around a Kabaddi player, who tries to save a young lass from a deadly goon Gajendra Singh, who desires to marry her against her wish. However, during the process, Pintoo and Radhika eventually fall in love with each other.

Upon its release on January 9, 2015, Tevar garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. They applauded the performance of Arjun Kapoor and his stunning chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of the characters Pintoo and Radhika in the movie. Read on:

Making of Pintoo and Radhika from Tevar

The makers of Tevar dropped a video of the action movie featuring the making of characters Pintoo and Radhika a couple of weeks before its release. It begins with Arjun Kapoor describing his on-screen chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha and how they connected on the sets. Meanwhile, the latter also felt comfortable shooting with him. She tells how they feel they have known each other for years.

Later on, producer Boney Kapoor adds that the duo looked like they are 'made for each other' in Tevar. Director Amit Sharma recalls his first meeting with Arjun Kapoor and describes him as a real-looking guy. The filmmaker also applause Sonakshi Sinha and says that the actor can make alive any character she plays. Later on, the co-producer of Tevar, Sanjay Kapoor also appreciates the duo’s chemistry and calls them hardworking.

Laxman Utekar, the director of photography, explains the bonding between Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor and how well they worked in the movie. After this, the making of Radhika and Pintoo video concludes with the main leads having fun moments on the sets of Tevar. While Arjun Kapoor pulls her leg by boasting about his popularity, Sonakshi Sinha does not shy away from responding to them with swag.

