Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bombay Velvet': What Went Into The Making Of Johnny Balraj?

Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the movie titled Bombay Velvet. The actor essayed the role of Johnny Balraj in the 2015 flick, who is shown to be a street fighter. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's character of Johnny Balraj went on to gain attention from the viewers. Having said that, here is what went onto the making of Johhny Balraj.

Making of Johnny Balraj from 'Bombay Velvet'

The director, Anurag Kashyap shared about the times when Bombay used to be considered a hotspot and how people used to aspire to stay in the city. Ranbir Kapoor shares about his character who is aspiring to have a bright future and wants to become a big shot in life. Kapoor shared how his character is relatable as he gets trapped in some serious issues as he walks towards the journey of gaining fame and wealth. The writer, Vasan Bala talked about Johnny's personality of being charismatic and in order to achieve his dreams of being in Bombay, he will have will work towards it. The makers also shared how his life changes but his fashion sense does not. The director also appreciated the immense efforts but by Ranbir Kapoor towards his role.

Bombay Velvet is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. The crime thriller released in the year 2015 and features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kay Kay Menon in key roles. Although the film did not manage to perform well at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's Bombay Velvet bagged nominations. The film revolves around a man named Johnny who has the aim to earn fame and money in order to win the heart of his love, Rosie. The plot narrates how his indulgence into crime gives his goals headstarts, however, he has to face some serious challenges along the way.

Ranbir played the role of ''Johnny'' Balraj and Anushka Sharma played the role of Rosie Noronha. Sharma's character is shown to be a jazz singer. The songs of the movie garnered wide attention from the fans. Sovon Mukerjee and Amit Trivedi bagged a nomination for Mirchi Music Award as Best Song Producer (Programming and Arranging) for the song, Dhadaam Dhadaam. Amit Trivedi who is the composer of the soundtrack for Bombay Velvet bagged yet another nomination for Asian Film Awards as Best Composer. Viewers found the tracks of the song to be more appealing after listening to it several times.

