When Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Ranveer Singh Being The Original Choice For 'Sanju'

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju bagged him several awards and accolades. He not only received praise from fans but also from critics for his performance in the lead role. However, very few are aware that Ranveer Singh was initially considered to play the role of Sanjay Dutt, before considering Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know how Ranbir Kapoor reacted when he was asked about being the second choice for Sanju:

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Ranveer Singh being the first choice for 'Sanju'

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the producer of Sanju, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared that the makers of the film initially considered to cast Ranveer Singh to essay the role of Sanju Dutt in the movie. The producer revealed that he thought Ranveer Singh had the qualities to essay the role -- being flamboyant, and the ability to transform into another person. However, Vidhu Vinod Chopra further mentioned that Rajkumar Hirani, who is the director of Sanju, wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor, thinking he would be the ideal actor to essay the role.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he felt about being the second choice for Sanju and if Ranveer Singh felt any kind of regret. Ranbir Kapoor shared that he is happy about the movie coming into his life at a time when the actor was in need of inspiration. He did not have any particular comment on Ranveer being the initial choice for the role.

The movie Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The film features Sanjay Dutt in the titular role and Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The film, which released in the year 2018, won several awards and accolades for various aspects. Some of thefactors that led to the success of the film are direction, cinematography, actors' performances, the storyline, and the soundtrack.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju. The actor has several upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will show Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Shiva. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera.

