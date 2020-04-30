Salman Khan Loves Posting Breathtaking Photos On His Instagram Handle

Salman Khan is known to post photos on his Instagram that will definitely take your breath away. The Dabangg actor is seen spending productive time during the lockdown. Check out his Instagram posts that are spectacular in their own way.

Breathtaking photos of Salman Khan on Instagram

Salman Khan posted a photo on Instagram in which he is kissing an infant. The actor looks as adorable as the newborn. From the picture, the fans make out the love he has for the baby. This post was much liked by his fans and followers.

While in another picture, Salman is posing in Greece, as revealed by his caption. The Hum Dil Chuke Sanam actor cuts a handsome image here.

Salman Khan's shirtless pictures are something that his fans like seeing. Here's one for them. Salman posted a photo of him being shirtless and the photo received a lot of appreciation and love in the comments section. The caption for this post read, "Work in progress..."

While promoting his film Dabanng 3, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself that is a still from the movie. In the picture, the actor is looking angry in his very loved shirt-less avatar. The megastar is holding iron rods in both of his hands. Check out the picture below:

