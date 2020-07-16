Watch The Making Video Of How Arjun Kapoor Transformed Into 'Parma' For 'Ishaqzaade'

Arjun Kapoor made his blockbuster debut in Bollywood alongside actor Parineeti Chopra in the film Ishaqzaade. The film followed the story of a young boy and girl, belonging to rival political parties who fall in love. Soon their families come around to kill them when they acknowledge the couple's love affair. Arjun Kapoor's character in the film was that of a flirtatious boy born and brought up amid violence. Watch the entire video of the making of Arjun Kapoor's character in the film, to know more about his role.

Making of Arjun Kapoor's character Parma in 'Ishaqzaade'

Arjun Kapoor played the role of Parma in the film Ishaqzaade. During the making of his character, Arjun Kapoor said that his character has Parma was the complete opposite of what he is in real life. He said that is character was of a boy from a small town with a mindset of hit-first, talk later. He also said that the character of Parma was completely different from him, even physically. Arjun Kapoor did a workshop to understand and portray his character as Parma in Ishaqzaade.

Arjun Kapoor said that the workshop helped him a lot with his character. He added that the workshop opened him completely, teaching him how to use his hands, eyes, and body language. The director of Ishaqzaade was initially not convinced by Arjun Kapoor when it came to portraying Parma. But the actor worked hard in learning the way his character spoke and got involved in a lot of reading to understand how his character spoke, what he wore, and how he walked.

Arjun Kapoor said that his character was crazy because he never thought twice before speaking anything or doing anything. Speaking more elaborately on the topic, he said that once he was on sets, in Parma’s clothes at the location, he easily played the character. Arjun Kapoor also spoke that when the makers approached him for the role, he was taken aback. But the makers made him believe that he was the right choice for the film and that's how character as 'Parma' came into being.

