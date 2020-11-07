Makkal Needhi Maiam Cadres Celebrate Kamal Haasan's 66th Birthday At Party Office | WATCH

In his illustrious career spanning over five decades, actor Kamal Haasan has starred in several films that have created his niche in the audience. Kamal who ringed in his 66th birthday on November 7, received a grand celebration from his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) at the office. MNM cadres, fans, and party workers in large numbers were seen outside Chennai's Alwarpet situated party office.

Kamal Haasan receives beautiful gesture from his political party

On the special occasion, the office saw a large hoarding of the superstar and political figure along with a sketch of the actor. The office was decorated with flower garlands as Haasan's fans waited for his arrival. The official Twitter handle of the party shared a video while showing a glimpse of the party celebrations. In the video, the party workers can be seen assembling outside the office. The video also showed several big posters and banners of the actor while extending his wishes. At one point in the video, people can be seen bursting firecrackers as the actor enters the party office in his car. In the clip, Kamal can be seen waving at the people and shaking hands while thanking them for their adorable wishes.

Apart from this, the video also showed thousands of people who flocked at the gates of the party office just to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him on his birthday. While captioning the post, the official handle wrote, “Volunteers flood the way of the leader to reorganize Tamil Nadu.”

Apart from the party people, the actor also received best wishes from his daughters Akshara and Shruti Haasan o0n Instagram in the most adorable manner. Shruti shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood to celebrate Kamal Haasan's birthday. In the post, fans could spot a black and white picture of a young Kamal Haasan with Shruti.She started off by wishing her dad on his birthday and added that she hoped this year would also be a memorable one for him. Her caption finally read, 'can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world' (sic). Apart from Shruti, Akshara shared two pictures with her father in which she along with the latter were seen posing at an event. Along with the pictures, she penned special wishes for the actor and called him her 'friend', 'an amazing father' and 'a legend.'

Kamal Haasan's age has touched 65 and the actor is still very active and working. He is recently seen hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and fans loving how the star is handling the show. Kamal was born in born November 7, 1954, and is an actor, dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist, and politician. He has been seen in many movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008), and many such more. Due to his unconventional projects, he has always been the talk of the town. Apart from acting, he is a director, screenwriter, producer, lyricist.

