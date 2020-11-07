Kamal Haasan's Birthday: Shruti Haasan Shares An Adorable Throwback Pic With A Sweet Wish

Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback from her childhood to celebrate Kamal Haasan's birthday. In the post, fans could spot a black and white picture of a young Kamal Haasan with Shruti. Take a look at her post & caption, and see how fans responded to the same:

Kamal Haasan's photo

Also Read | Kamal Haasan quiz: On the 'Chachi 420' actor's birthday, find out how well you know him

In the retro post, fans can spot Kamal Haasan in his late twenties. He looks very young and is seen smiling in the photo. Shruti in this picture is a toddler and is sporting very short hair. The father-daughter duo looks quite adorable in the post.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks of 'heartbreaking' incident with Kamal Haasan: 'I wept bitterly'

Shruti also added a sweet caption for her 'Bapuji'. She started off by wishing her dad on his birthday and added that she hoped this year would also be a memorable one for him. Her caption finally read, 'can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world' (sic).

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 24, 2020: Kamal Haasan Condemns Balaji

Many fans and celebs responded to the post. Most fans wished the Shruti's father in the comments and others added that the duo looked adorable in the post. Most fans were happy to see a throwback of young Kamal Hassan. Take a look at the comments in the post:

Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Also Read | Not disappointed at not getting to act in more Hindi films: Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan's age has touched 65 and the actor is still very active and working. He is recently seen hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and fans loving how the star is handling the show. Kamal was born in born November 7, 1954, and is an actor, dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and politician. He has been seen in many movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) and many such more.

Shruti Haasan also is very fond of uploading throwback pictures from her childhood. In one of her posts, fans can spot in a school uniform with her classmates. The post is captioned 'abacus memories'. Many fans liked and commented that the star looked beautiful in her childhood as well. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot another throwback from her childhood. The post is captioned - 'Monkey me'. Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.