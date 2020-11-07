Kamal Haasan's Birthday: 10 Rare Photos Of The 'Indian' Actor You Shouldn't Miss

Kamal Haasan has worked in films of various languages in India for more than 5 decades as he started his career as a child actor. His movies across various genres have garnered him a huge fan following. It's Kamal Haasan's birthday today on November 7, 2020. Here are some of his rare photos captured throughout his long career in the film industry.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Films That Were Complete But Went Unreleased In The Theatres; See List

Kamal Haasan's rare photos

Kamal Haasan's movies have shown how versatile the actor is. Not only did he work in films as an actor but he has also directed several movies, been a playback singer, written screenplays and lyrics for various films and songs. His contribution to the Indian film industry has always been appreciated by his contemporaries across the industry. Over a long span of 57 years in the industry, he has worked in more than 230 films. On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, take a look at some of his rare photos.

Also Read | From Sridevi To Rani Mukerji; Kamal Haasan Worked With These Stars In Bollywood Movies

Kamal Haasan began his career as a child actor in 1960 and made his debut with the film Kalathur Kannamma. He played the role of Selvam in the film and looks extremely adorable here. Here's a black and white picture of the actor from his childhood days from one of his movies. In the photos, he is selling a newspaper and is wearing a loose t-shirt with shorts. In another photo, he is praying to god and is in his teenage years. Take a look at the rare photo of the actor from his teen days.

This picture is from Kamal Haasan's movie Ellam Inba Mayam where he played the role of Vellusami who is in search of a job in the film. He is wearing a blazer that men wore in old times in India and a hat. He is wearing glasses and has a funny expression on his face.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks Of 'heartbreaking' Incident With Kamal Haasan: 'I Wept Bitterly'

In another photo, Kamal Haasan looks charming as he gives a close up for the camera. He looks dreamy as he stars right at the camera. He posed for a photoshoot with a drama mask. It is a black and white picture from his young days when he was at the peak of his career.

In the next photo, Kamal Hasan looks extremely happy as he laughed for the camera. He was seen wearing a patterned shirt that was in trend back in the 80s and 90s. He was also into music and wrote lyrics for songs. In the photo, he is holding a violin as he sings. He wore a white plain kurta and wore a ring on his finger. Here are Kamal Haasan's rare photos.

In the next photo, Kamal Haasan is seen posing with Rajesh Khanna and Bharathiraja at the film Red Rose's Mahurat. Kamal Hasaan wore a light coloured blazer and flaunted his french beard. He also wore a chunky neckpiece. Kamal Haasan is very fond of cricket. Here in the picture, he is seen playing cricket in his white cricket suit. And finally, a photo with his ex-wife Sarika as the couple attended an event and was captured together.

Also Read | Did You Know Kamal Haasan Wasn't Supposed To Star Alongside Sridevi In 'Sadma'? Read Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.