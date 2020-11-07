Did You Know What Kamal Haasan & Jackie Chan Bonded Over? Broken Bones!

Kamal Haasan and Jackie Chan are both distinguished and glorious stars in the world of cinema. But did you know that Kamal Haasan and Jackie Chan once connected over the matter of their broken bones?

Jackie Chan, who is famous for his stunts and martial arts in his films, was found admiring Kamal’s fractures once. According to Bollywood Life, about 4 years ago, when Kamal Haasan and Jackie Chan met after the former’s fall from his office balcony suffering many fractures, Jackie had asked him about the number of fractures he had. Kamal said that when they met, Jackie had asked him in his cute accent about how many broken bones Kamal had in his body.

To this, Kamal Haasan had answered that he had 33. Hearing the number, Jackie had jokingly replied to Kamal that he was 'getting there' surely. Kamal emphasised that this is how they had bonded back then.

Kamal is also known to have some serious admiration for the famous Hong Kong actor, stuntman, martial artist, director and more. In the past, Kamal Haasan has praised Jackie Chan for being the humble and down-to-earth person that he is. Bollywood Life also reported that while talking about Jackie, Kamal had said that Jackie never copied or tried to be someone else for fame’s sake even after cracking the popular 'Hollywood code.'

Haasan had also added that he finds Jackie Chan’s unfading firmness and strength till date, very commendable. Gushing about Chan’s childlike enthusiasm while being 62-years old back then, Kamal praised how he still performed his own stunts. Kamal called Jackie ‘unbeatable’. He emphasized on Jackie's originality and uniqueness in his work, saying he made his own path in order to not be compared to Bruce Lee.

Kamal is known for his bold and gutsy performances in his professional life. He has exhibited supremely talented acts in his films. About which even Jackie has not hesitated to appreciate the Indian actor. Once when Jackie learnt about Kamal’s 10 roles in his film Dasavathaaram, he had specifically expressed his admiration for it.

