Malai Chicken Tikka: How To Prepare This Savoury Dish At Home In 3 Simple Steps

Malai Chicken Tikkas are juicy kebabs that will simply melt in your mouth. Tender pieces of boneless chicken are marinated in a unique blend of yoghurt, Indian spices, cream and are cooked over a grill or in an oven. This dish is a perfect dish for starters and an outdoor barbecue.

How to make Malai chicken tikka at home?

Malai chicken tikka is not spicy but these kebabs are mild and creamy with a rich taste that leaves an aftertaste. It is recommended to have these with mint chutneys that would satisfy your taste buds.

Step 1:

Cut boneless chicken breast or thigh into bite-size pieces. In a bowl put equal amounts of ginger and garlic paste. Add raw papaya paste to it; this can be store brought or you can make this on your own. Add grate cheddar cheese and yoghurt. Add cream, pepper powder, minced green chillies, cornflour, cooking oil and salt. Mix all of these into a thick paste, add the chicken pieces and mix again. Refrigerate the mixture for 2 hours or more The more you keep your chicken marinated the more flavourful your kebabs would taste.

Step 2:

To prepare a green chutney put mint leaves, tomato, garlic, green chillies and salt in a blender to get a smooth puree.

Tip: You can add some yoghurt to your paste to make the chutney a little thick ad creamy.

Step 3:

Pick wooden or metal skewers and start inserting the malai chicken tikka in the skewer at a one-finger distance. If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water for an hour or two. When kept on the grill or the barbeque, keep applying butter or oil on the tikkas to add flavour and make the tikkas cook faster. Once your tikkas start turning brown from the corners, take it off the barbeque.

Serving:

Remove the malai chicken tikkas from the skewers and serve on a plate with some lemon wedges and the mint chutney. You can even add some butter on top of your malai chicken tikkas if you want juicy malai chicken tikkas.

