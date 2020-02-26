Malaika Arora's Decade-old Album Songs That One Might Have Missed Out

Malaika Arora made her Bollywood debut as a producer through Arbaaz Khan's production company but she later ventured into acting in Hindi films. She starred in many movies like Kaante, Bichhoo, Dil Se to name a few but she actually set up her roots through her exceptional dancing skills. Malaika is popular for grooving to numerous dance songs in her career like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnam and Maahi Ve. Her success is credited to her popular breathtaking dance routines. Have a look at some of her old classics that one might not have heard.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Other B'town Celebs Give Monday Motivation

Malaika Arora's songs you probably didn't hear

Ek wari tak le

The song Ek Wari Tak Le was featured in the action-thriller movie Bicchoo which was released in 2000. Malaika played the role of the protagonist's girlfriend in the film, the movie also starred Rani Mukerji. The movie was a Hindi remake of the thriller film titled Léon: The Professional. This dance number has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Harry Anand.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Goes Vintage With Saree, Farah Khan Wants Her To 'dress Like This Every Day'

Aa Mujhe Choo Le

Aa Mujhe Choo Le is an album single which featured Malaika Arora. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The album song was released in 2008.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shows Fans How To Rock Leather Outfits For Any Occasion

Das Gayo Paapi Bichhuda

This album single called Das Gayo Paapi Bichhuda was a popular folk number in the voice of the popular Rajasthani folk singer Ila Arun. The song was sung, composed and even written by Ila Arun and it featured in the album Bichhuda.

Huna Huna

Huna Huna is one such less popular song that featured the then real-life couple Malaika and Arbaaz in the song video. The song was sung in the deep melodious voice of Shubha Mudgal who brings out a military spouse's plight and how she wishes that her partner returns safely from the war.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora's Daring Runway Outfits Through The Years At Lakme Fashion Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.