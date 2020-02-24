Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Other B'town Celebs Give Monday Motivation

A number of people can be seen putting up content to help their followers get motivated on Mondays. Amongst these people are Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor. Have a look at their motivating posts this Monday.

Monday motivational posts from Bollywood celebrities

1. Anil Kapoor has put up a picture with athlete Yohan Blake here. He can be seen running with him on the tracks. In the caption for the post, Anil Kapoor has mentioned how the picture is just some motivation for people to push through this Monday.

2. Malaika Arora can be seen doing yoga in this picture posted. She can also be giving out steps on how to do the whole process without much hassle. She has also written in the caption how this is the dose of motivation for her followers. The pose she is doing here is a headstand variation.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen talking about getting rid of Monday blues here. He is enjoying the beach while he is dressed in a pair of shorts. He has also mentioned in the post how to beat Monday blues.

4. Arjun Kapoor can be seen giving some motivation to his followers here. He has put up a quote in the story where he can be seen talking about hustling. The quote also asks the people to not stress out as things will fall in place.

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

