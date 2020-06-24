Malaika Arora Says 'blur Out Noise' As She Posts A Throwback Photo With Son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora has been quarantining along with her son, Arhaan Khan during the lockdown period. She has been quite active on social media too. Recently, Arora took to social media to share a throwback picture from her archives along with her son, Arhaan Khan. Check it out:

Malaika Arora’s throwback picture with Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora recently took to social media to share a throwback picture with her son, Arhaan Khan. In the picture, both the mother and son duo are looking outside their window. From the looks of it, the picture seems like it was taken during one of their holidays. Malaika Arora is seen in a bathrobe with her long hair falling down her shoulders. On the other hand, Arhaan Khan is dressed in simple pants and a t-shirt.

Malaika Arora’s picture also gives fans a glimpse into the scenic view outside the window overlooking the swimming pool of the place. The actor also penned a caption reminiscing the olden days.

Malaika Arora further wrote, “Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health, and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post here:

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is staying with her during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the mother-son duo is accompanied by their adorable dogs, Casper and Axl. Her son is frequently seen on Malaika Arora’s social media. Malaika Arora even keeps sharing several pictures and updates about their antics around the house as they quarantine together.

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The couple then welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan in 2002. Post the couple’s divorce in 2017, Arhaan Khan’s custody was taken by Malaika Arora. The teenager is 17 years old and is a familiar face on Malaika Arora’s social media.

During a previous interview with a news portal, Arbaaz Khan had explained how he did not fight for Arhaan Khan’s custody. He had revealed that back then his son was young and hence, needed his mother. Arbaaz Khan had further added that now that Arhaan Khan is grown up, he can make his own decision on where to stay.

