'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Get Nostalgic On The Show

MTV India's Supermodel Of The Year has become one of the favourite shows for all the fashion and modelling enthusiasts across the country. The show, within weeks of being aired, has become quite popular among the masses. It is hosted and judged by Malaika Arora Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta, Ujjwala Raut and is often deemed as a mixture of glamour, drama, controversies, fights, and revelations. One such revelation was made by two of the judges, namely Malaika Arora and Milind Soman, on the show.

Malaika Arora and Milind Soman get nostalgic on Supermodel Of The Year

In one of the recent tasks of Supermodel Of The Year, Judge Ujjwala Raut introduced a new task to all the contestants. The task consisted of models flaunting their walk on the ramp, with a little bit of a twist. All the contestants were to sport special outfits designed by ace designer Kunal Kapoor along with props comprising a headgear, boombox, and arm sling, while some of the models also had to walk the ramp blindfolded.

One of the contestants namely Anjali experienced wardrobe malfunction during her ramp walk. Unhindered, she gracefully walked the ramp and completed the task. Impressed by this, Malaika Arora lauded her courage and shared a similar situation which occurred during her early modelling days, and how she too handled it with great charm.

After Malaika opened up about her experience, her co-judge Milind Soman too got nostalgic and shared that he used to wear his girlfriend's skirt and pull it off with confidence. Amidst the nostalgia, Malaika dropped bad news for all the contestants. She announced that from the coming week, mass elimination of contestants will take place which left all the contestants shocked.

