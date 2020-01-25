Malaika Arora To Kareena Kapoor Khan: B'wood Actresses Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

No one is immune to ageing. When it comes to ageing, many are terrified, especially the wrinkles and age spots. However, there are many Bollywood beauties who seem to have embraced this process in the most beautiful way possible and have only got better with age. Here is a list of such Bollywood actresses who have aged like fine wine:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora proves that 46 never looked better. She has become better with age. She is more fit than most actors in the industry and is an inspiration to all. Malaika is known for being a fitness freak and performing complex yoga postures. In fact, she is currently a judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year after co-judging the last two seasons of India’s Next Top Model, proving that she still rides high on the glamour quotient.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After spending two decades in the industry, one can say that Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it all. The 39-year-old actor debuted in Bollywood with Abhishek Bachchan in the movie Refugee. Since then, one can say the actor has come a long way. Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to make one's late thirties look as glamourous as ever.

Kajol

Kajol has managed to look better with each passing year. She was known not to care about how she looked or what she wore until her best friends from the industry, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, pestered her about it. Kajol reportedly revealed this in the fourth season of Koffee with Karan when she shared the couch with cousin Ayan Mukerji. Seeing her now, one can only say that Kajol is still as radiant as ever.

Sushmita Sen

Time seems to have stopped for Sushmita Sen. The actor is still as beautiful as she was during her Miss Universe days. She still walks the ramp for brands and designers like an absolute diva, bringing spunk to the ramp every time she steps on it. Sushmita is also a true fitness freak and has even managed to get her whole family to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The actor can do complex yoga postures and even now, is in great shape. Looking at her one can only say that age is just a number for this former Miss Universe.

Image source: Malaika Arora Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Kajol Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

