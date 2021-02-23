Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Wish Their Father In New IG Posts

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora recently took to their Instagram handle to share a birthday post for their dad. Both of them shared the same picture of their father hugging a little dog. Malaika shared the birthday post with the caption, "Happy bday dad" along with some heart, kiss and hug emojis while Amrita shared the post with the caption, "Happpppy birthday pops" along with a heart, kiss and wine glass emoji. Take a look at both posts below.

Fans react to the post on Malaika Arora's father's bday

Amrita and Malaika Arora's father, Anil, celebrated his birthday yesterday and many of their friends and fans reacted to the post. Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and others took to Instagram to wish their father. Karisma Kapoor wished him saying "Happy birthday Anil". Many fans of the actresses also left "Happy birthday" in the comments section for the man. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Malaika Arora's family

Malaika Arora's family is pretty tight-knit as the two sisters are often seen hanging out together. Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11 years old. Malaika's father, Anil Arora, worked in the Merchant Navy. Malaika Arora was married to actor and director Arbaaz Khan for nearly 20 years. Together the couple has a son, Arhaan Khan. She has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora is a regular practitioner of yoga and often posts photos and videos of herself practising the art. Every Monday, Malaika Arora shares a new asana with her fans on Instagram in an attempt to inspire them all to work out and practice yoga. She usually shares the post with a thoughtful caption and the hashtag "#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek". Malaika started this little ritual during the lockdown which was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaika shared her most recent yoga asana just yesterday with a long caption, "Sometimes it’s about going beyond your limitations, just doing what you like, being free, just moving no matter how. So this week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is about doing a move that you love. Set yourself free and share your unique moves this week." Check out Malaika's Instagram post below.

