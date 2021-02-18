Malaika Arora, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Announce 1 Year Of Free Yoga With SARVA

As COVID-19 placed a huge burden on people’s health and well-being, some of India’s popular celebrities came forward to offer 1 year of free yoga and mindfulness for a healthier 2021 with SARVA, India’s fastest growing yoga-based wellness ecosystem. The brand was founded by Sarvesh Shashi and has investors like Jennifer Lopez, Mark Mastrov, Alex Rodriguez with celebrities, influencers, and experts like Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa Dhanush, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor etc backing it. It is also backed by institutional investors like Fireside Ventures, Mantra Capital and the Cutting Edge Group, etc.

In an insightful discussion between the co-founders of SARVA & Diva Yoga namely Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika Arora along with investors Shikhar Dhawan and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush talked about the benefits of yoga and the impact that it has had on them all through 2020. Sarvesh Shashi stated how 2020 had been a year of fight, acceptance and gratitude for almost everyone across the world and how continuous evolution became a way of life as the times challenged everyone. He further added that on one hand as they closed most of their studios, they believed that digital health and wellness will be the cornerstones of their life in the years ahead as reinforced by the recent pandemic.

Speaking about his transformation, he added that the practice of yoga can go a long way in helping people stay fit both mentally and physically and shared how he had undergone a 360-degree transformation ever since he started practising yoga at the age of 6. He wished to help people reap the same benefits across the globe. He further stated how it was heartening to see positive sentiments of users towards what they were doing and that the future prospects for both SARVA and yoga-based health & wellness looked promising. He also mentioned how their revenue growth of over 50% since their digital launch in April 2020 went on to show the increasing need for yoga in people's lives.

Malaika Arora also shared that Yoga is holistic in nature and is one of the best mechanisms for overall physical, mental & emotional health. She added how she’d disciplined herself for the last 25 years and has learned so much in that time through Yoga. She also stated how she discovered that the body responds positively to nutritious food and wholesome experiences and truly believed that the benefits of yoga weren’t just skin deep. While speaking about a sattvic diet and simple breathing techniques, she added how the pandemic had reinforced why it was one of the best decisions to have inculcated yoga into her routine and how the SARVA app had been her enabler.

One of the investors and popular cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan stated during the discussion that as an athlete, it was imperative to have an optimal balance between physical and mental health and Yoga has been his biggest healer to attain that balance and to enhance his game and performance on the field. He also added how it helped him to evolve at an emotional level, which further helped him to meet the ups and downs with the same mindset. Speaking about the SARVA app, he stated how it offered him the benefit of practising Yoga even when he was on tours.

Director and investor of SARVA, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush mentioned how she was extremely focused on her physical and mental composition and added how Yoga was her ‘go-to’ method for keeping herself in a healthy space at all times. Recalling the pandemic days, she stated that when she spent all her time at home and had to maintain a balance between her kids and work, it was yoga that helped her maintain the equilibrium. Promoting the benefits of SARVA app, she stated how she always found the right yoga and mindfulness content on the SARVA app and mentioned how she makes it a point to practice yoga even when she is travelling.

More about SARVA app

SARVA recently relaunched an all-new version of the app with over 1500 hours of Yoga and mindfulness content. Some of the major highlights of the SARVA app include:

The app has yoga modules across various categories like Therapy, Restorative Yoga, Traditional Indian authentic forms of yoga, Yoga for kids of all age groups, Yoga with props and more by various instructors from authentic yoga schools from India

It offers live classes 15 hours a day x 7 days a week.

Personalized features such as goal-based program recommendations catering to people at different stages of their yoga practice (such as beginners, intermediate practitioners and advanced ones) to ensure a holistic transformation of body and mind.

The SARVA app enables users to track their overall progress.

The SARVA App currently hosts a range of content across Mind, Body and LIVE workouts & aims to be the one-stop solution for everything wellness.

