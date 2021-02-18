Malaika Arora Shares Photo Of Important Women In Her Life, Calls Them Her 'lifelines'

Malaika Arora is often seen expressing love for her family on social media. On various occasions, she has shared photos with her parents. Her sister, actor Amrita Arora is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed as well. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of all the important women in her life.

Malaika Arora shares a photo with her amamas

In the picture shared by Malaika, all the five women are all smiles for the camera. One of the women in the picture is her mother Joyce Arora. She is seen wearing a peach and a golden saree in the photo. In the caption of the post, Malaika lovingly called them her 'lifelines'.

Her post garnered over 37K likes within an hour of uploading. Several of her fans have commented on Malaika Arora's photo using the red heart and fire emojis. See their reactions below.

Malaika Arora's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. She often shares pictures of the yoga asanas to practise. She also shares the advantages and benefits of the yoga asanas with her fans. Recently, she announced one year of free yoga and mindfulness with Shikhar Dhawan and Aishwaryaa Dhanush in association with SARVA. Several Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Mark Mastrov, Alex Rodriguez are its investors.

The actor is also popular for her dance moves as she has featured in some of the superhit songs. Her songs have instantly become a party anthem. Her most popular number to date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the movie Dil Se. It has over 122 million views on YouTube. The track features her dancing on top of a train. Some of her other popular songs are Munni Badnaam Hui which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali which has 77 million views on YouTube and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from the movie Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube.

She has also appeared as a judge on several reality shows as well. She appeared as a judge on the dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also was a judge on the MTV's show MTV Supermodel of the Year.

Image courtesy- @malaikaaroraofficial Instagram

