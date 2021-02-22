Malaika Arora Loves To Feast On THESE Delicacies During Her Cheat Day; View Pic

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share what does her cheat day exactly look like. In the image below, one can see that the actor has shared a picture of the cheat meal of her choice, which is a plate of samosas and vada pavs that have presumably been served to her straight from the cooking utensil it was made in. In another video, which was shared by her musician friend, Lisa Mishra, Malaika Arora can be seen taking a substantial bite of one of the samosas and then quickly retreating towards the other part of the living room, indicating that the delicacy was either too spicy or too hot for her taste buds. The picture can be found on Malaika Arora's Instagram account. The video, on the other hand, can be seen in Lisa Mishra's Instagram stories section.

A picture from Malaika Arora's cheat day:

Malaika Arora's fitness posts have, for years now, inspired her fans to take up a fitness regimen. It is a known fact that the actor is a staunch advocate of fitness and yoga. Some of Malaika Arora's fitness posts can act as pieces of evidence for that. The same can be found in the list of Malaika Arora's photos and videos on the photo-sharing site as well.

A peek into Malaika Arora's Instagram account

As far as Malaika Arora's professional commitments are concerned, a little over two years ago, the actor went on to become an entrepreneur as she stepped into the realm of the business of wellness with Diva Yoga. So far, there's one Diva Yoga studio which is located in Mumbai's Bandra.

