Anusha Dandekar & Malaika Arora Look Ravishing In Similar-looking Red Pantsuits; See Pics

Traditionally pantsuits were paired with shirts, but nowadays fans have witnessed celebrities experimenting a lot while styling their pantsuits. Anusha Dandekar and Malika Arora are two such divas who are popular for their bold looks. Both the stars were spotted donning a red pantsuit, but their way of styling was totally different. Read on to know how both the divas styled their look and up-ed the pantsuit game.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar was previously seen wearing a plain red velvet pantsuit. Instead of wearing a typical blazer-styled pantsuit, the diva surprised the fans by opting for a velvet one. The fashion combo was worn over a black tube bralette.

Anusha Dandekar’s pants were similar to palazzo pants. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessory and makeup. Her wavy centre parted hair was kept open. Smoky eye makeup and nude lips added drama to her look. Anusha Dandekar rounded off her look with black statement heels.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for an oversized red pantsuit for one of her photoshoots. This red ensemble of Malaika Arora featured a matching belt around her waist. The oversized blazer had a V-Cut detailing toward the bottom. The sleeves of the blazer were rolled up to complete this bossy look of the diva.

Maliaka Arora is known to nail outfits with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Thus this boss lady look came as no surprise to fans. The diva accessorised her look with statement heels and earrings. Minimalistic makeup and glossy lips with wavy centre partitioned hair left open completed this look of Malaika Arora.

