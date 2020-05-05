'50 Days And Counting,' Says Malaika Arora With A Beautiful Throwback Pic Of Her Family

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in India to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection has literally cut off the world outside from the people. While there has been a relaxation of restrictions in some parts of the country, in Mumbai, the number of positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate making it seemingly difficult for the lockdown to ease in the near future.

Bollywood celebrities have been under self-isolation in their own homes and while they have been entertaining their fans and followers on social media, there are few who have been separated from their loved ones. Model-actor Malaika Arora has been living in Mumbai yet away from her parents and hasn't met them since the lockdown started. She took to Instagram and shared a monochrome throwback picture with her parents and sister Amrita Arora and captioned it, "50 days n counting .... miss u guys ♥️♥️♥️".

Earlier last week, Malaika had shared another cute throwback picture with her son Arhaan Khan wherein the mother-son duo can be seen on an outdoor lunch date. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star reminisced all the luxuries of life and thought about all the things we take for granted in life.

She captioned the post, "#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass🙏#weallinthistogether"

