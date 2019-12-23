Malaika Arora Dances To Her Heart's Content With Friends At A Pre-Christmas Party

Actor Malaika Arora was recently seen enjoying herself at her friend's house party. She was seen dancing along with her friends, and sister Amrita Arora, the video of which recently went viral online. The party was a pre-Christmas celebration and the actor and her friends were grooving to the merry tunes of Christmas.

Malaika Arora dances her heart out with friends in a pre-Christmas party

For the party, Malaika Arora was seen sporting a red body-hugging dress along with white sneakers. The 46-year-old actor seemed to be enjoying herself as she grooved to the tunes of Boom Boom Dil Bole Boom Boom. In the latter part of the video, Malaika's sister Amrita was seen handling the music system. The party was hosted by one of Malaika Arora's closest friends on the occasion of Christmas. Below is the video where you can see Malaika dancing to her heart's content.

Malaika Arora was recently back in the spotlight after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan spoke out about their divorce for the very first time. Arbaaz opened up about the challenges that they faced while separating due to having a child in the marriage. He revealed the issues that he faced during his divorce in an interview with an entertainment portal.

The actor stated that when you have a child in the marriage, it is a very difficult yet a necessary step. He talked about his relationship with Malaika, stating that it had come to a point where it was the only way to go about it to make the equation as okay as possible. He added that his son was 12 years old at the time, so he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening so there was not much that they had to explain to him.

