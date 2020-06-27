Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Cute PDA Moments Will Make Fans Go Awww

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s pictures have many times grabbed immense attention from their fans. From spending time together on vacations to going out for dinner dates, the duo never fails to post the romantic pictures on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made their fans go gaga over their PDA momenta and adorable pictures after they have confirmed their relationship.

In a media interview, Malaika Arora was quite clear about her thoughts and said that she was in a happy space with him. So, let’s take a look at how many times the adorable couple gave us relationship goals through their mushy posts-

Beautiful PDA moments of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

This picture is of when Malaika Arora visited Arjun’s film India's Most Wanted's screening. The couple is seen posing in front of the paparazzi very happily. As per reports, in an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Kapoor also spoke about Malaika Arora and their relationship, where he said that he doesn’t want the audience to believe that they are still hiding their relationship.

Malaika Arora posted this picture on her Instagram to wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. When Malaika shared this picture, it was loved by the fans. The way Arjun Kapoor is looking at Malaika in the photo is simply adorable. Have a look at the beautiful caption written by Malaika for Arjun Kapoor.

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

Malaika Arora posted this picture on the New Year’s when they celebrated it together. Reportedly, the duo, Malaika and Arjun were in Goa together on the New Year. The dazzling diva shared this post with her beau, and they look really cute as she can be seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his cheek, while he is busy capturing this adorable moment on the camera.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in this picture look really adorable. The duo had many times made official outings together and also attended the screening of Arjun's film, including India’s Most Wanted. They have also posed for pictures together. Going by the Instagram post, this pic seems to be from the couple's holiday in Europe.

