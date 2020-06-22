Malaika Arora Never Wanted To Pursue A Career In Bollywood? Here Is What She Planned

Model-actor Malaika Arora has won millions of hearts with her performance in various dancing numbers such as Munni Badnam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali, among many others. But do you know Malaika Arora's childhood dream was not to become a dancer or model? According to a report of an entertainment portal, Malaika Arora wanted to be a teacher. The report further added that she was keen to learn child psychology and was interested in pursuing her career in the related field.

Malaika Arora's childhood dream

Elaborating about Malaika Arora's career, the report added that she started as a VJ for channel MTV. The same report has further stated that later she became an interviewer and co-host for several programs by MTV and other channels. She then entered the modelling world and was also seen in numerous Bollywood songs. Her major breakthrough came in 1998 as her item song Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se was an instant hit.

Also, Malika Arora has been training in ballet, Bharatnatyam, and even Jazz ballet since age four, stated the report. If the same report is something to go by then Malaika said that it is her dream to dance with Hrithik Roshan and she could do anything to get a chance to dance with him.

After delivering many party numbers, Malaika Arora also tried her luck in the acting field. She was seen playing the lead character in 2008's release EMI: Liya Hai To Chukana Padega. The film, also starring, Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar, was a debacle at the BO. Though many of her fans loved to watch the dancing diva's acting in the film, it failed to attract the footfalls.

Well, talking about her professional front, Malaika Arora was sitting in the judges' panel with choreographer Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur for a dance reality show, before the lockdown. The 46-year-old actor-model also owns a popular yoga class, named 'divayoga'. Apart from her work, her pictures on social media with rumoured beau actor Arjun Kapoor has also managed to grab the attention of her fans.

