Shikhar Dhawan Invests In Yoga-wellness Startup Sarva After Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently invested in a yoga-wellness startup known as Sarva. Sarva is a Mumbai-based startup which was founded by Sarvesh Shashi. In an attempt to increase its digital presence, the company has reportedly raised over US$8 million to date from popular Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora and even from fitness enthusiast and popular American singer Jennifer Lopez.

Shikhar Dhawan joins Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora to back Sarva

Shikhar Dhawan recently invested an undisclosed amount on Sarva. On Tuesday, the dashing left-handed batsman took to his Instagram account where he wrote that yoga has helped him in recovering from an injury apart from helping him to focus on the game and get into shape. Shikhar Dhawan added that yoga is a “holistic” workout for him which helps to achieve physical and mental fitness as well as a peace of mind. He stated that he decided to invest in Sarva immediately after he met Sarvesh Shashi.

Shikhar Dhawan net worth and IPL salary

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

According to networthclub.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth is estimated to be approximately US$15 million (i.e. ₹114 crore). Some of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes revenue from various sponsorship deals since he has appeared in advertisement campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. In February 2019, Dhawan also co-founded a home decor startup with his wife Ayesha called DaOne Home in Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary for Delhi Capitals

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Shikhar Dhawan became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi Capitals. The franchise retained the opening batsman for US $681,385 (i.e. ₹5.2 crore) for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. Shikhar Dhawan first joined the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019 after he was released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2019 auction.

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary for Delhi Capitals information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary figures.

