Malaika Arora To Shruti Haasan: Celeb-inspired Recipes To Try During Lockdown

With the outbreak of coronavirus, people have been practising self-isolation and social distancing. Many are taking the lockdown period in a very optimistic way by learning new skills, developing new ones and improving the acquired skills. Many celebrities have taken an interest in the kitchen by experimenting with new dishes and recipes. From Malaika Arora to Shruti Haasan, here are celeb-inspired recipes to try out:

Recipes shared by celebs

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has been practicing self-isolation by staying away from her family as she returned from abroad. The actor seems to be making the most of the time during the lockdown tenure. She took to her Instagram page by sharing her tutorial for green beans and mushroom casserole.

Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared a Malabari vegetable stew recipe. She shared the recipe and mentioned how she has been utilising the time by cooking delicious meals. Check out the video shared by her:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gave a glimpse of her experimenting in the kitchen. She shared a picture of a delicious dark chocolate pudding made by her. Chia Dark Chocolate pudding is a very simple recipe that is prepared from milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chia seeds.

Sidharth Malhotra

During the lockdown tenure, Sidharth Malhotra was seen laying his hands experimenting in the kitchen. He was seen making butter garlic prawns. The ingredients that one need for this recipe is finely chopped garlic, spices, prawns and butter.

