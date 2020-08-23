Kiara Advani Or Malaika Arora: Who Styled Manish Malhotra's Sequin Lehenga Better?

Out divas of Bollywood are considered style icons for their experimental outfits. From a casual outfit to a traditional designer lehenga, our actors are people we can always look up to, for inspiration. Two of our Bollywood divas, Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani were spotted in Manish Malhotra's signature sequin lehengas. Take a look at their pictures to which actor styled the lehenga better.

Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora: Who styled sequin lehenga better?

Kiara Advani

Also Read: Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan Clicked Together, A Future Collaboration In Process?

Actor Kiara Advani also looked dazzling in her signature Manish Malhotra sequin lehenga. Keeping her makeup glossy and glamourous, Kiara Advani pulled off her outfit like a complete diva. She paired her plum wine lehenga with a bust one-strip blouse. To complete her outfit, she wore a pair of bangles and a matching finger ring. The diamond choker necklace around her neck stole the entire show, making her outfit look even more gorgeous. For the makeup, the actor went for a heavy eye makeup look, keeping the makeup on the rest of her face glamorous. Parting her hair in the middle, she left it open.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Dedicates Prayer-song 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' To Amrita Arora On Raksha Bandhan

Malaika Arora

Also Read: Kiara Advani Or Disha Patani: Who Wore The Yellow Jumpsuit Better?

Actor Malaika Arora opted for a blue-washed sequin lehenga. She looked stunning in her gorgeous outfit, keeping her entire look simple and elegant. She opted for a one-strip blouse to go with her lehenga and completed her look with minimal accessories. She wore a dark blue bracelet and a matching ring and paired it with a diamond mang tika. Malaika Arora kept her makeup subtle and went for a nude-brown lipstick shade. She parted her hair in the middle and let her straight hair down, keeping it simple.

While Kiara Advani opted for a dark coloured lehenga, Malaika Arora chose a lighter colour. Both the actors looked stunning in their outfits and opted for a minimal accessory look, to complete it. Kiara Advani went for a simple choker neckpiece while Malaika Arora opted for a diamond, mang tika, which added more weightage to their look. Kiara Advani went for glam and glossy makeup look while Malaika Arora opted for a subtle matt makeup look.

Also Read: Kiara Advani To Play Cameo In Netflix's Series 'Masaba Masaba'; Know Details