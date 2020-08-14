Malaika Arora Posts A Picture Of Her And Pet Casper 'doing Yoga' Together

Malaika Arora, apart from her work in cinema, is also known to be quite active on social media. With millions of followers on social media, Arora never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, she shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Casper 'doing yoga together'. Read on:

Malaika Arora and Casper doing yoga together

Malaika Arora is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From sharing informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for fans. Recently, on August 14, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and Casper doing yoga together. In the picture, Casper does seem to look shocked by what Malaika Arora is doing because the actor mentions in her caption that his idea of “yoga” was clearly not this. Arora captioned the picture, “Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing...why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan”.

Just as Malaika Arora shared this picture on the internet, fans went gaga over it. The post gained over 35,000 likes within an hour and fans have spammed the comment section of the post. Among those, Malaika Arora's sister Amruta Arora’s comment is also seen.

A week ago, on August 7, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share with her fans what her mood has been like throughout the year. She posted a collage of nine pictures where she can be seen eating doughnuts making different expressions, and has tagged each picture as a month gone by. The hilarious picture shows Malaika Arora's mood becoming 'bad to worse' as the months go from January to September. In the pictures, she can be seen posing in a plain white shirt that has a deep neckline. The actor accessorised her look with golden colour hoops and has completed her look with a sleek low ponytail. Malaika Arora has applied nude shade makeup. She captioned the picture, “Hmmmm..... #myyearsofar”.

