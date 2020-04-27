Malaika Arora Misses Wendell Rodricks As She Reads His Book During Lockdown

Malaika Arora these days is very active on her social media account because of the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor keeps posting her day-to-day activity on her Instagram account to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Wendell Rodricks' book The Green Room. In the caption of the picture, Malaika Arora mentioned that she was revisiting his book. Malaika Arora also called Wendell Rodricks a genius with hashtag #urmissed.

Check out the picture that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram story

After Wendell Rodricks' sudden demise at the age of 59, Malaika Arora shared a throwback monochrome picture with the late designer on her Instagram account. Malaika Arora captioned the picture saying "A master couturier and his muse [?]..... RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks.... I first sat n cried, n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed, jus thinking of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared." Check out the picture below.

Malaika Arora, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about the late designer Wendell Rodricks. Malaika Arora said that she lost a very close friend and the news of his demise was still sinking in. She also added that Wendell Rodricks was her son's godfather and she has too many memories with him.

The actor also revealed that Wendell Rodricks' faith in her filled her with confidence to leap forward in her profession as well as personal life. Malaika also added that Wendell Rodricks was like a brother to her and Amrita Arora and she also said that it was shocking for both of them. The actor concluded by saying Wendell Rodricks had gone too soon.

