Malaika Arora's Kitchen Secrets: Dishes We Can Try From The Actor's Home-made Menu

IBollywood celebrities are trying to make the most of their time during this lockdown. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen gardening with her family, Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was spotted working on her fitness goals and culinary skills. Recently, many of us saw Malaika Arora in her kitchen cooking up some delicious dishes. From cooking panariyapams to rolling out some delicious besan laddoos, the Munni Badnam actor posted quite a few interesting videos on Instagram. Take a look at some of the dishes made byu the actor that can be easily recreated at home.

Special dishes from Malaika Arora's kitchen to check out

Sharing the picture and a story of her perfectly made besan laddoos, Malaika revealed how her Wednesday was spent. Her detailed stories pretty much managed to impress her fans and friends alike.

Her latest clip where she was seen cooking paniyaram is winning hearts. In the videos that Malaika shared on her Instagram stories, she was wearing a white shirt dress and was giving step by step instructions on how to cook the dish. Paniyaram is basically a dish consisting of dumplings made using ingredients like bananas, jaggery, rice flour, coconut and a bit of cardamom.

Malaika had also shared a post where she was seen making Malabari vegetable stew. The actor paired her dish with a side of white rice and some gluten-free vegan chickpea bread. In her video, she also urged her followers to use their time productively and requested them to stay safe.

