Purab Kohli Admits To Have Recovered From Symptoms Of COVID-19, Shares Tips

After British author JK Rowling shared a few tips for overcoming flu-like symptoms, Bollywood actor Purab Kohli, who is currently in the UK, also shared some wellness tips after claiming to have some of the coronavirus symptoms.

On April 7, 2020, the Rock On actor took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he, along with his family showed symptoms that suggested that they had contracted COVID-19. However, in his post, he admitted that all of them have finally recovered from the infection and also shared some wellness tips with his followers on Instagram.

Purab Kohli recovered from symptoms of COVID-19

Recently, Purab Kohli penned down a long post to reveal that he, along with his wife Lucy Payton, and children Inaya and Osian got symptoms that suggested they fell prey to the novel coronavirus infection. Further, he also said that all of them have recovered from the symptoms now and are resting. In the caption of the post, Kohli suggested somethings that were undertaken by him and his family that helped them recover from symptoms of COVID-19.

The actor revealed that everyone in his family was gargling with salt water a few times a day and also taking steam. He also added that they drank a mixture of turmeric, ginger, and honey to soothe their throat. Adding more tips which they followed, the Noor actor wrote that placing warm water bottles on their chest and hot baths really helped them with the flu. His last tip for everyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 was to take a lot of rest to help their body recover faster.

