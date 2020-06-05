Malaika Arora Shares 15 Yrs Old Pic With 'same Smile,same Pose'; Fans Say 'same Looks Too'

Malaika Arora seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. She has been treating fans with her adorable pictures and videos. The avid social media user, Malaika Arora recently shared a major throwback post with her sister and it is unmissable.

On Friday, the actor took fans down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo with her sister Amrita Arora. The post shows the cute bonding of the Arora sisters. In the picture, one can see Malaika Arora hugging her sister. The actor sported a multi-coloured backless dress. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and no makeup.

Her sister, Amrita Arora, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black dress with gold and silver designs. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and no makeup. Along with the picture, Malaika Arora also wrote, “This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial (ps same smile, same pose)”. Check out the post below.

The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans went on to laud the actor for her timeless beauty. While the others praised the sisters for their adorable bonding. Fans even went on to say that their looks have not changed at all. Check out a few comments below.

During the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been spending her time with son Arhaan and her pet dog Casper. While at home, she has regularly shared pictures and videos of her everyday activities and inspires fans to keep fit with her workout. Malaika Arora often takes the internet by storm with her stunning pictures. On the other hand, she has also many times been the victim of social media trolls.

Talking about how she deals with the trolls, she said in an interview with a news portal that she does not care about it at all. She further went on to say that people who know her know that this does not bother her. And she feels bad for people who talk or behave in a certain way because they might be really messed up in their head or might really have low self-esteem for them to belittle somebody or degrade somebody.

